Embattled New Orleans 911 center head to step down before board’s vote

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tyrell Morris, outgoing Director of the Orleans Parish Communications District, has announced he will step down Monday, July 10, amid multiple ongoing investigations into a crash in his city-owned vehicle and possibly altering city documents, officials confirm.

The move comes ahead of a meeting of the OPCD board of commissioners scheduled for Tuesday, during which they were expected to vote on whether Morris would stay at the helm until his original resignation date in September or be suspended or terminated sooner.

“Director Morris expressed that he felt the recent overwhelming media attention was beginning to distract from the heroic work the team at Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) does each and every day to ensure the safety of both our residents and visitors and felt it was best to step away to protect the mission and integrity of the organization,” a statement from John Thomas, chairman of the OPCD, said. “It is imperative to be clear that the Board did not request Director Morris to take this action.”

Morris is under investigation for allegedly altering the OPCD take-home vehicle policy after he was involved in a crash in his city-owned vehicle on May 7.

Last week, the board met to discuss the allegations and decided to defer any action until Tuesday.

The longest-serving OPCD commissioner, Dr. Brobson Lutz, said the 911 center is desperate for new leadership, saying they are in “crisis mode.”

“Personally I think the 911 commission is in a crisis. We’re in crisis mode. We need new leadership,” Dr. Lutz said. “We need someone who can restore faith in the 911 commission and I don’t think that’s Tyrell Morris.”

In a resignation letter he submitted at the end of June, Morris announced he would step down in September.

In light of the allegations, some city council members called for immediate action to be taken.

“We believe that Director Morris needs to be suspended due to the severity of the allegations that he’s facing. These are criminal allegations that he’s facing,” Council Vice President Helena Moreno previously said. “If the findings of this investigation corroborate what has been alleged - that a document was altered illegally - then the board has no choice but to at least suspend Director Morris.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she would wait for the investigations to play out before getting involved.

Next, board members would appoint an interim 911 call center chief while they search for a full-time replacement.

