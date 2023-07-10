Fatal shooting in Avondale leaves one man dead, police say

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Avondale that left one man dead Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to a report of a male being shot in the 400 block of Federal Drive around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found the victim outside a residence and pronounced dead.

No suspect or motive information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.