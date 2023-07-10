BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fatal shooting in Avondale leaves one man dead, police say

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Avondale that left one man dead Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to a report of a male being shot in the 400 block of Federal Drive around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found the victim outside a residence and pronounced dead.

No suspect or motive information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous...
WATCH: Owner of Stein’s Deli pistol-whipped, carjacked in front of store

Latest News

Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Memphis man accused in series of St. Tammany restaurant burglaries
St. John detective spends birthday feeding homeless in New Orleans
St. John Sheriff's Office detective Keniel Henry spent his 34th birthday Sunday (July 9)...
St. John detective spends birthday feeding homeless in New Orleans