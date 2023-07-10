Federal monitor warns NOPD’s sex crimes unit is dangerously understaffed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department unit tasked with investigating sex crimes, child abuse and domestic violence cases is dangerously understaffed and “highly likely” to fall out of compliance under the consent decree, a federal monitor has warned in a new report.

“The monitoring team continues to be impressed with the commitment and compassion of the detectives assigned to the NOPD’s sexual assault investigations unit,” lead monitor Jonathan Aronie’s team wrote. “But even the best detectives in the world will not be able to meet the needs of the New Orleans community (or the requirements of the consent decree) with declining staff and increasing caseloads.”

The report warned that some NOPD sex crimes detectives are averaging as many as 89 open cases, while 26 is considered the best practices maximum for effective casework.

The strain is showing. The report said the overworked detectives who remain in the NOPD’s Special Victims Division are solving fewer and fewer of the cases landing on their desks,

“Specifically, we noted the already low clearance rate of 11 percent in 2019 had dropped to 3 percent in 2022,” the report said. “This troubling decline was caused -- in part at least -- by the department’s recruitment and retention problems.

The report strikes a largely empathetic tone toward the unit’s shortcomings, but nevertheless echoes concerns expressed by the federal government in 2011. That’s when the US Department of Justice issued a scathing report about the NOPD’s handling of special victims cases, helping to trigger implementation of the consent decree in 2012.

Two years later, the unit was rapped again in a November 2014 report by New Orleans’ Inspector General, which found additional “serious flaws” in the Special Victims Division, including a troubling lack of follow-through on many cases. An audit of 450 randomly selected cases from the unit found an astonishing 60 percent of cases contained so supplemental report documenting any investigative effort beyond writing an initial case report.

Several detectives were reprimanded and/or reassigned, and supervision was increased, among other reform efforts made in response.

“NOPD implemented a number of meaningful reforms over the next 12 months,” the new report said. “While the road was a long and hard one, the monitoring team and the OIG announced in 2016 that the SVD had undergone a “remarkable turnaround.”

By 2019, the federal monitors even notified US District Judge Susie Morgan that it was moving NOPD “into the green” with regard to its sexual assault investigations, indicating compliance with the associated requirements of the consent decree.

Now, those gains have either been lost or in danger of slipping away, the new report says.

In February, the report said, monitors expressed concern that the NOPD’s staffing problems were impacting the department’s ability to properly respond to emergency calls for service.

The team said it had observed a high number of call priority downgrades, meaning emergency “Code 2″ calls dispatched from the city’s 911 center were being overruled and downgraded to non-emergency “Code 1″ calls by NOPD district supervisors, often due to the unavailability of officers to respond to the calls.

“We expressed great unease that such downgrades seemed to be disproportionally impacting domestic violence and rape calls for service,” the new report says. “The monitoring team continues to believe NOPD’s current SVD staffing is not workable and renders it highly likely the unit’s prior compliance achievements will not be sustainable.”

