Fried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans Lakefront this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The National Fried Chicken Festival will return to the New Orleans Lakefront this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

Last year marked the festival’s first year at its new home along Lakeshore Drive, spanning from Franklin Avenue to the Seabrook Bridge. Organizers say the two-day event attracted more than 107,400 attendees and featured 35 participating restaurants from New Orleans and nationwide.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this festival back to its new home on the New Orleans Lakefront,” said Cleveland Spears, III, executive producer and president/CEO of the Spears Group. “Since its founding in 2016, the Fried Chicken Festival has united locals and visitors alike around a shared love of fried chicken, and our new tagline ‘Food is Culture’ truly sums up the event experience.”

With its expanded footprint along the Lakefront, the 2022 National Fried Chicken Festival featured Cane’s Square, the inaugural Custom Car Showcase, a non-profit Community Corner, a Merchant Marketplace, the Kids Coop and family zone and two VIP lounges.

Organizers say festival-goers can expect everything they’ve come to know and love, including live music, cooking demonstrations and a stacked lineup of restaurants showcasing their best versions of fried chicken. The Fried Chicken Festival will also continue its traditions of the “Best Fried Chicken” contest, “Best Use of Chicken in a Dish” contest and honoring a New Orleans culinary icon.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit friedchickenfestival.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates.

