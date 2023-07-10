BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall

Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another car at a Mississippi mall.(Clay Edwards)
By Jordon Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police say a man was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on top of a car at a Mississippi mall.

Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddy Addison says the department received several phone calls prior to the Sunday incident that reported Robert Herring driving recklessly on Interstate 55, WLBT reports.

Once police arrived at the Renaissance at Colony Park outdoor shopping mall, Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and because Herring allegedly smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood.

The blood test results are not known at this time.

Herring was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous...
WATCH: Owner of Stein’s Deli pistol-whipped, carjacked in front of store

Latest News

Flooding from storms, heavy rain kills 1 in New York
A Boy Scout died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp,...
Boy Scout dies in boating accident on lake while at camp
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden to have tea with King Charles and promote clean energy
Breia Lastovka, 6, is diagnosed with Alström syndrome, a rare genetic condition that is taking...
6-year-old girl losing eyesight to rare genetic disorder