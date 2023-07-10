Matt Turner’s heroics in goal deliver USA victory over Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Men’s National Team is moving onto the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, but advancing didn’t come without a ton of ups and downs.

After a Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) goal late in regulation time, Canada stormed back to take a 2-1 lead in extra time. U.S.A. received a gift of an own goal by the Canadians with only a few minutes left in the contest.

In the penalty shootout, Matt Turner (Arsenal) stopped two attempts, and Canada hit another one off the crossbar. U.S. slotted three PK’s in for a win.

In his career with the Stars and Stripes, Turner has saved 11 of 25 penalties. With a 44 percent save rate, Canada knew they were in for a fight to convert PK’s.

In four Gold Cup matches, Vazquez has amassed three goals. Jesus Ferreira was held scoreless by Canada, but he still has six goals in the tourney.

This is the second time this summer U.S.A. beat their neighbors to the North. Last month, USMNT was victorious over Canada in the Concacaf Nations League championship game, 2-0.

USMNT is 17-10-3 all-time against Canada.

U.S. will matchup with Panama on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in San Diego. You can watch the match on FS1.

