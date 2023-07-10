Nicondra: Wet weather to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday started with a few strong storms along the coast and a stalled frontal boundary to the north across central Louisiana and Mississippi. As we head into the afternoon expect more clouds and rain to develop through the region. We will see a few heavy down pours that could lead to isolated flooding, but most rain will be manageable. Temperatures will hover near long term averages in the low 90s. The higher rain coverage sticks around through the middle of the week before high pressure once again becomes more dominant limiting rain coverage and allowing for hotter afternoon temperatures.

