Nicondra: Wet weather to start the week

Some isolated heavy down pours likely into the afternoon
A stalled front combined with the heat of the day keeps increased rain chances around through...
A stalled front combined with the heat of the day keeps increased rain chances around through the middle of the week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday started with a few strong storms along the coast and a stalled frontal boundary to the north across central Louisiana and Mississippi. As we head into the afternoon expect more clouds and rain to develop through the region. We will see a few heavy down pours that could lead to isolated flooding, but most rain will be manageable. Temperatures will hover near long term averages in the low 90s. The higher rain coverage sticks around through the middle of the week before high pressure once again becomes more dominant limiting rain coverage and allowing for hotter afternoon temperatures.

