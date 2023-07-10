Notorious juvenile escapee to be tried as adult, DA says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Curtis Tassin, a juvenile offender who has escaped custody three separate times, will be tried as an adult on an armed robbery charge, according to Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams.

Tassin, who most recently evaded custody while being transported to juvenile court on May 31, was last arrested in connection to an armed robbery that allegedly occurred after he and four others escaped the troubled Bridge City center in March 2022. In that escape, officials say there was “human error” involved and that the teens got into the attic and escaped off the roof.

Police say the juveniles then stole a truck in Jefferson Parish and led officers on a chase that ended when the truck crashed in Opelousas. Tassin fled on foot and was later captured and booked for armed robbery.

“This gentleman has a bad track record as an escape artist,” said. Sen. Patrick Connick, who represents the district including the Bridge City Center for Youth.

In his most recent escape, Tassin was being transported from a St. Martinville facility and managed to flee when he arrived at the juvenile courthouse in Gentilly. An arrest warrant says “Tassin had removed his leg shackles but was still wearing his handcuffs when he jumped out and ran” after OJJ personnel opened the doors of the transport vehicle.

Tassin’s mother, Kenione Rogers, was arrested for allegedly helping to get him to a house in Algiers, where a neighbor spotted him and called police.

“I told them his mother dropped him off early that morning when he broke out of jail,” the neighbor told Fox 8.

RELATED STORIES

Neighbor says she tipped off police about escaped juvenile’s whereabouts

Curtis Tassin’s mother arrested, accused of assisting juvenile’s escape from custody

Former NOPD chief questions why state didn’t release more info on juvenile escapee

Violent juveniles recaptured after escaping through attic, crashing stolen truck

Tassin also escaped from the Swanson Correctional Facility near Monroe by climbing a fence in the summer of 2021, police say. He was later found in Lafourche Parish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.