BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Notorious juvenile escapee to be tried as adult, DA says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Curtis Tassin, a juvenile offender who has escaped custody three separate times, will be tried as an adult on an armed robbery charge, according to Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams.

Tassin, who most recently evaded custody while being transported to juvenile court on May 31, was last arrested in connection to an armed robbery that allegedly occurred after he and four others escaped the troubled Bridge City center in March 2022. In that escape, officials say there was “human error” involved and that the teens got into the attic and escaped off the roof.

Police say the juveniles then stole a truck in Jefferson Parish and led officers on a chase that ended when the truck crashed in Opelousas. Tassin fled on foot and was later captured and booked for armed robbery.

“This gentleman has a bad track record as an escape artist,” said. Sen. Patrick Connick, who represents the district including the Bridge City Center for Youth.

In his most recent escape, Tassin was being transported from a St. Martinville facility and managed to flee when he arrived at the juvenile courthouse in Gentilly. An arrest warrant says “Tassin had removed his leg shackles but was still wearing his handcuffs when he jumped out and ran” after OJJ personnel opened the doors of the transport vehicle.

Tassin’s mother, Kenione Rogers, was arrested for allegedly helping to get him to a house in Algiers, where a neighbor spotted him and called police.

“I told them his mother dropped him off early that morning when he broke out of jail,” the neighbor told Fox 8.

RELATED STORIES

Neighbor says she tipped off police about escaped juvenile’s whereabouts

Curtis Tassin’s mother arrested, accused of assisting juvenile’s escape from custody

Former NOPD chief questions why state didn’t release more info on juvenile escapee

Violent juveniles recaptured after escaping through attic, crashing stolen truck

Tassin also escaped from the Swanson Correctional Facility near Monroe by climbing a fence in the summer of 2021, police say. He was later found in Lafourche Parish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous...
WATCH: Owner of Stein’s Deli pistol-whipped, carjacked in front of store

Latest News

A federal monitor reports some NOPD Special Victims Division detectives are averaging 89 open...
Federal monitor warns NOPD’s sex crimes unit is dangerously understaffed
17-year-old Curtis Tassin to be tried as adult for armed robbery
Six-year-old shot in st james, suspect car pictured
6-year-old shot while leaving bereavement ceremony in Vacherie, sheriff says
Gunmen open fire at bereavement ceremony, striking 6-year-old in Vacherie
Gunmen open fire at bereavement ceremony, striking 6-year-old in Vacherie