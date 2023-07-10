BBB Accredited Business
Search for new NOPD chief narrowed down to 6 candidates

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The search for the next superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department has been narrowed to six semi-finalists.

The application period was open from June 6-23.

Thirty-three candidates applied in total.

With the assistance of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has narrowed the field to six. Their names were not disclosed.

The semi-finalists will participate in a two-day assessment on July 20 and 21 in New Orleans.

Following a voter-approved charter revision in November, the City Council will have final approval over any nominee put forth by Mayor Cantrell.

