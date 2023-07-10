BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Second arrest made in shooting, paralyzing of UNO student

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second suspect has been arrested in the armed robbery, shooting, and paralyzation of UNO student Noah Hansard.

Police say Hansard, 24, was robbed and shot in the 2400 block of Paris Avenue in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans on Aug. 21, 2022. He was left paralyzed from the waist down, his life changed forever.

The suspected shooter, Cruz Matute, 16, was arrested and is awaiting trial as an adult.

On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20. He was booked into jail on charges of principle to attempted first-degree murder and principle to attempted armed robbery.

On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20, in connection to the armed robbery and...
On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20, in connection to the armed robbery and shooting of UNO student Noah Hansard.(OPSO)

PREVIOUS STORIES

Orleans DA wins appeal, allowing suspected shooter of UNO student to be tried as adult

Mom credits private security for saving son’s life after shooting in New Orleans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous...
WATCH: Owner of Stein’s Deli pistol-whipped, carjacked in front of store

Latest News

Six-year-old shot in st james, suspect car pictured
Boy shot, recovering in hospital; suspect at large, St. James sheriff says
Lorenzo Green
Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in vehicle in West Feliciana Parish
The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in...
Search for new NOPD chief narrowed down to 6 candidates
Six-year-old shot in st james, suspect car pictured
Six-year-old shot in St. James Parish recovering, suspect at large