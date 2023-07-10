Second arrest made in shooting, paralyzing of UNO student

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second suspect has been arrested in the armed robbery, shooting, and paralyzation of UNO student Noah Hansard.

Police say Hansard, 24, was robbed and shot in the 2400 block of Paris Avenue in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans on Aug. 21, 2022. He was left paralyzed from the waist down, his life changed forever.

The suspected shooter, Cruz Matute, 16, was arrested and is awaiting trial as an adult.

On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20. He was booked into jail on charges of principle to attempted first-degree murder and principle to attempted armed robbery.

On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20, in connection to the armed robbery and shooting of UNO student Noah Hansard. (OPSO)

