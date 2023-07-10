Second arrest made in shooting, paralyzing of UNO student
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second suspect has been arrested in the armed robbery, shooting, and paralyzation of UNO student Noah Hansard.
Police say Hansard, 24, was robbed and shot in the 2400 block of Paris Avenue in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans on Aug. 21, 2022. He was left paralyzed from the waist down, his life changed forever.
The suspected shooter, Cruz Matute, 16, was arrested and is awaiting trial as an adult.
On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20. He was booked into jail on charges of principle to attempted first-degree murder and principle to attempted armed robbery.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Orleans DA wins appeal, allowing suspected shooter of UNO student to be tried as adult
Mom credits private security for saving son’s life after shooting in New Orleans
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.