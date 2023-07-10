BBB Accredited Business
Storm chances remain high for the new week

Highs over the next few days stay around 90
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances will remain above normal as we enter into a new work week.

Expect a quiet start to your Monday as it’s going to take some daytime heating to organize thunderstorms around the area. It’s going to be another day of a higher than normal rain coverage as storm chances continue to be around 60-70%. The extra clouds and rain storms passing through will help in the temperature department. Highs today will be around 90.

More 90 degree days and stormy periods will be with us through at least Wednesday before we start to see a transition back to less storms and increasing heat levels. Next weekend I see the return of the middle 90s for highs with a continued chance for a few storms each afternoon. I’m still not seeing signs of the 100 degree weather coming back anytime soon.

A weak low in the far North Atlantic is the only tropical area being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. It’s of no concern to anyone.

