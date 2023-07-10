Storm chances remain high for the new week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances will remain above normal as we enter into a new work week.

Expect a quiet start to your Monday as it’s going to take some daytime heating to organize thunderstorms around the area. It’s going to be another day of a higher than normal rain coverage as storm chances continue to be around 60-70%. The extra clouds and rain storms passing through will help in the temperature department. Highs today will be around 90.

More 90 degree days and stormy periods will be with us through at least Wednesday before we start to see a transition back to less storms and increasing heat levels. Next weekend I see the return of the middle 90s for highs with a continued chance for a few storms each afternoon. I’m still not seeing signs of the 100 degree weather coming back anytime soon.

A weak low in the far North Atlantic is the only tropical area being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. It’s of no concern to anyone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.