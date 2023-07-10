BBB Accredited Business
Stormy pattern continues through midweek

Heat returns by the weekend
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stormy pattern continues for the next few days.

A stationary front lingers in the region associated with a strong low-pressure system over the eastern US that will keep our rain chances high through Wednesday.

Tuesday a few showers are possible in the morning clearing out by midday. With the sunshine, we will climb into the low 90s before afternoon storms pop up once again. These storms could have gusty winds and heavy flooding rainfall.

The second half of the week we see that low pressure moves off the East Coast as the large high-pressure system over the desert Southwest expands eastward. This will lower our rain chances and increase our temperatures above normal for this time of year into the mid-90s.

