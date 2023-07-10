BBB Accredited Business
Street racer speaks out against BRPD crackdown on illegal activity

BR street racers are looking over their shoulder after 26 cars were impounded and 28 citations were handed out at an illegal street race over the weekend
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge street racers are looking over their shoulder after 26 cars were impounded and multiple citations were handed out at an illegal street race over the weekend.

“I feel like they should let us do us. We’re not hurting nobody,” said a street racer who wished to remain anonymous. “We let emergencies that’s going on and all that through there.”

Taking over streets and freeways to perform donuts and other tricks, police say the meets put the public in danger. However, the street racer calls it fun.

“Everybody shows up to this, man,” the street racer added. “This is what we want to do. Let us do it. We’re not hurting nobody. We’re not killing nobody. We’re not doing nothing. If somebody got an emergency, somebody died, we let them through. We let them through every time. So why y’all still chasing us?”

As for BRPD, they’re trying to prevent senseless deaths before they happen.

”As we’ve seen nationwide, there have been incidents where people have been killed,” said Cpl. Saundra Watts with the Baton Rouge Police Department. “There have been incidents where people have been severely hurt just standing out spectating and just innocent bystanders.”

According to BRPD, illegal street racing comes with a fine of up to $1,000 and if your car is impounded, you’ll have to wait at least 15 days to get it back.

”Be for real [Baton Rouge], real talk, be for real,” said the street racer.

The street racer asked for a designated place to drive. But unknown to him, these places already exist.

”If you feel that you’re being targeted, there are drag strips that you can go and do it legally,” said Watts. “Street racing is illegal.”

”Give us a spot to do it at. That’s all you got to do,” added the street racer. “Give us a spot. All you got to do is give us a spot to do it at.”

If you see a street race forming, you’re urged to contact BRPD with details.

