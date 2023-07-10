BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Traffic flowing again after pedestrian struck on I-10 at Bonnabel

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Traffic is flowing again on I-10 at Bonnabel after a major accident previously caused delays.

State police tell Fox 8 that a pedestrian was struck in the roadway. The pedestrian was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries, authorities say.

It was previously bumper to bumper but traffic has improved to normal flow again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was beat with a gun and carjacked in front of his famous...
WATCH: Owner of Stein’s Deli pistol-whipped, carjacked in front of store

Latest News

Six-year-old shot in st james, suspect car pictured
Boy shot, recovering in hospital; suspect at large, St. James sheriff says
Lorenzo Green
Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in vehicle in West Feliciana Parish
The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in...
Search for new NOPD chief narrowed down to 6 candidates
Six-year-old shot in st james, suspect car pictured
Six-year-old shot in St. James Parish recovering, suspect at large