Woman found dead in vehicle in West Feliciana Parish identified; Boyfriend arrested for murder

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Lorenzo Green, 26, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Lorenzo Green

Green’s girlfriend, Radayisha King, 25, of St. Francisville, was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday, July 9, around 11 a.m., according to deputies. They added she was slumped over when she was discovered near the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 421 north of St. Francisville.

The investigation led deputies to Green, according to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman. He added that Green was a dating partner of King and the father of her child.

Deputies said that evidence at the scene provided enough information to charge Green with the crime.

Sheriff Spillman spoke about authorities who responded to the crime scene.

“I’m very proud of my investigators and the valuable assistance of the Louisiana State Police crime scene investigators for the work they put into this case,” Sheriff Spillman said. “As tragic as this death is for the family, I’m grateful we were able to make a quick arrest and give them a small amount of closure.”

No bond has been set for Green.

