BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers responded to a shooting call just before 7 a.m. Monday, July 10 on Crooked Creek Circle.

At the peak of the incident, 36 police units and 20 medical units responded.

SPD says a male suspect reportedly shot his neighbor before retreating into his own home. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect then fired multiple shots at arriving officers, causing them to retreat and call in reinforcements. No officers were injured.

Hostage negotiation was on the scene, as well as Bossier Special Response Team and SWAT.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Monday police confirmed a 13-year-old had also been shot and was removed from the home with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect then set the home on fire, fully engulfing it in flames. Police later confirmed he died in the blaze.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KSLA FOR UPDATES.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

Latest News

OPCD Director of Tech, Karl Fasold, named interim director following resignation of Tyrell...
Commissioners select interim director of New Orleans 911 center
Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital
Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital
Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital
Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene