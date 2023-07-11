2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers responded to a shooting call just before 7 a.m. Monday, July 10 on Crooked Creek Circle.

At the peak of the incident, 36 police units and 20 medical units responded.

SPD says a male suspect reportedly shot his neighbor before retreating into his own home. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect then fired multiple shots at arriving officers, causing them to retreat and call in reinforcements. No officers were injured.

Hostage negotiation was on the scene, as well as Bossier Special Response Team and SWAT.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Monday police confirmed a 13-year-old had also been shot and was removed from the home with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect then set the home on fire, fully engulfing it in flames. Police later confirmed he died in the blaze.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KSLA FOR UPDATES.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.