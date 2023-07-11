BBB Accredited Business
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say

Candle in Dark Room.
Candle in Dark Room.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - A 3-year-old is dead after falling off a tractor in Folsom, according to deputies in St. Tammany Parish.

The incident happened on July 5.

Deputies say the tractor ran over the child after the fall.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office says its investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

