BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

8-year-old arrested after stealing car, leading police on pursuit, officers say

Alabama police say they were involved in a vehicle chase that resulted in a child’s arrest. (Source: WSFA)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say a child has been arrested after he led them on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call shortly after 11 a.m. and tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle involved near the scene.

But the driver, later identified as an 8-year-old child, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities said the fleeing vehicle ended up crashing into another car, ending the pursuit.

No injuries were reported in the collision and the child was taken into custody.

According to officers, the 8-year-old boy was found with a gun and charges are pending against him.

A witness told WSFA they saw the boy behind the wheel and called police.

“When I realized it was a little boy, I followed him to try and make sure no one got hit,” he said.

The witness added, “I think parents just really need to know where their kids are and what they are doing.”

Montgomery police did not immediately release the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
A family representative confirmed to Fox 8 that 13-year-old Dereon Reed was a student at Nesom...
13-year-old dead in accidental shooting in Hammond; 14-year-old arrested, police say
FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court in Manhattan, May 9, 2023, in New York. The...
Trump can be held liable in writer’s defamation lawsuit after Justice Department reverses course