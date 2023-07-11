BBB Accredited Business
Afternoon storm chances continue but heat builds this week

Heat advisory in effect for some tomorrow
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stormy pattern remains through midweek but unseasonable heat is on the way.

The ridge of high pressure over the southwestern US is sending storms soaring around its edge, moving into our area from the northwest. This will keep our afternoon storm chances high through Wednesday along with the flood threat. Some areas could see isolated totals from 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures in the sunshine earlier in the day will climb into the mid-90s in some areas with heat index values in the triple digits.

Our western parishes are included in a heat advisory for Wednesday with heat index values greater than 108.

This heat continues to build and rain chances lower by Thursday and Friday. We could still see some afternoon storms but the coverage will be lower allowing temperatures to climb past the mid-90s.

