BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent

Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without customer approval, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America must pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also found that the bank’s double-dipping on fees was illegal.

Bank of America will pay $90 million in penalties to its organization and $60 million in penalties to the OCC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday.

Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves 68 million people and small business clients. The bank had $2.4 trillion in consolidated assets and $1.9 trillion in domestic deposits as of March 31, making it the second- largest bank in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

Latest News

Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court