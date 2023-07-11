BBB Accredited Business
‘The battle’: Saints cornerbacks expected to go head-to-head for spot onfield

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints’ training camp starts in a couple of weeks, there will be a lot of attention on the competition within several position groups.

There’s a battle brewing in the secondary over who will take the number two cornerback spot next to Marshon Lattimore.

Second-year cornerback Alontae Taylor and third-year man Paulson Adebo have spent most of the offseason up to this point competing for the outside spot.

Fox 8′s Sean Fazende believes this could be ‘the’ battle of training camp.

“Whoever wins that battle can do the job,” Fazende said. “It’s just going to be a matter of iron sharpening iron. I think they want to get Alontae Taylor on the football field in some kind of way. Adebo has been studied in his first two years. I think that’s the battle of camp. I think both of those guys are worthy of that spot. It depends on who the coaches decide gives them the best chance to win, obviously, but I think Alontae Taylor belongs, and I think Adebo belongs... but whoever wins that battle will have earned it.”

