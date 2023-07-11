BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Biden administration plans to cap how much families pay for child care through a government program

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program.

Speaking to reporters, Harris went through the details of a proposed rule by the Department of Health and Human Services that follows an executive order on the issue that President Joe Biden signed in April. Families would pay no more than 7% of their income for child care through the program and child care providers would find it easier to be paid on time. The proposal also wants to encourage states to let families apply online for care.

Harris touted the possible savings for families.

“Let’s take a family in Montana making $46,000 a year—they could save about $80 every month, or almost over $1,000 a year,” the vice president said. “That money could go to gas and groceries or to fix a leaky roof.”

The program currently supports 1.5 million children. In 2016, the government established 7% of family income as the standard for affordable child care, but only 14 states follow that guidance in their offerings through the block grant program.

About 80,000 families would pay less for child care because of the cap. The rule would also waive payments for families who are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

Latest News

An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack, report
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot now $725 million
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules