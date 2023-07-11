Commissioners select interim director of New Orleans 911 center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the resignation of Tyrell Morris, who is under investigation for allegedly altering city documents following a crash in a city-owned vehicle, the Orleans Parish Communications District Board of Commissioners has selected a new interim director.

OPCD’s Director of Tech, Karl Fasold, will lead the 911 center in the interim.

