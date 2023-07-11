BBB Accredited Business
Commissioners select interim director of New Orleans 911 center

OPCD Director of Tech, Karl Fasold, named interim director following resignation of Tyrell Morris.
OPCD Director of Tech, Karl Fasold, named interim director following resignation of Tyrell Morris.(WVUE)
By David Jones
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the resignation of Tyrell Morris, who is under investigation for allegedly altering city documents following a crash in a city-owned vehicle, the Orleans Parish Communications District Board of Commissioners has selected a new interim director.

OPCD’s Director of Tech, Karl Fasold, will lead the 911 center in the interim.

See also: Embattled New Orleans 911 center head steps down before board’s vote

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital
