Commissioners select interim director of New Orleans 911 center
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the resignation of Tyrell Morris, who is under investigation for allegedly altering city documents following a crash in a city-owned vehicle, the Orleans Parish Communications District Board of Commissioners has selected a new interim director.
OPCD’s Director of Tech, Karl Fasold, will lead the 911 center in the interim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
