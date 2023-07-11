Fortified Homes grants to be awarded regardless of income; here’s how to apply

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- Critics are challenging elements of a new property insurance incentive program nearly three months before the program is set to launch. But the state insurance commissioner stands firm in his defense of the plan.

It’s been nearly seven months since a hurricane-ravaged home went up in flames in Gentilly and Andreanecia Morris, executive director of HousingNOLA, said she remains haunted.

“Nobody should be risking their lives to prove that they are worthy of their government’s investment,” Morris said.

The house fire claimed the life of 73-year-old Ferrilee Simpson, who had been living in and out of the home without power for two years while trying to renovate after Hurricane Zeta. Simpson died trapped by a locked porch gate.

It’s the cautionary tale that comes to Morris’ mind when she thinks about Louisiana’s new home-hardening incentive program starting this fall. Morris said she hopes other residents in need aren’t left in life-threatening conditions while waiting on repairs.

“We are getting to the place where we can’t live in Louisiana,” Morris said. “Louisianians can’t live here, and it is incumbent on our public officials to really grapple with that.”

State lawmakers last year created the Fortify Homes program, which offers grants to homeowners as incentive to repair hurricane damaged roofs and rebuild properties to the latest building code standards.

State Rep. Matthew Willard (D-New Orleans) authored legislation in this year’s session that complements the Fortify Homes program, forcing insurance companies to give policy discounts to those who meet the code standards.

“The homeowners insurance market is in a state of crisis and it’s not only for south Louisiana; it’s not only the parishes below I-10,” Willard said. “It’s affecting our entire state.”

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says the program was modeled after the success of Alabama’s similar incentive program.

“There’s little, if any, criticism of the program in Alabama,” Donelon told Fox 8. “They heralded it as a great success.”

Morris questions the equity of the program. The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and Morris worries low-income households won’t be able to afford the repairs if their grant applications aren’t prioritized.

“This seemed like a perfect first step,” she said. “We copied it down wrong like the dumb kid in class, copying off the smart kid and getting the answers wrong.”

Donelon says that never was the plan.

“Alabama, like our version, does not envision a means testing for the program. This program’s purpose is to accomplish what we need to do in order to keep our state able in order to live on our coast below I-10 and I-12, and frankly, our economy to thrive,” the commissioner said.

State Representative Richard Nelson (R-Mandeville) says the plan will need revisions to remain sustainable.

“How many houses are in Louisiana? And we’re talking about $30 million at $10,000 a roof. It’s 3,000 roofs,” said Nelson. “I’m from Mandeville and that’s maybe half of Mandeville. So, at the end of the day, that’s not going to address the wider crisis here.”

As our partners at the Louisiana Illuminator report an income component for the program was discussed during the legislative process but gained little support from lawmakers.

“This is really about resiliency and being able to build higher and stronger for folks who have to live there, or want to live there, in the coastal parishes in our state, which are the bullseye of hurricane activity amongst the 50 states, no question about it,” said Donelon.

So far, the only requirements are that applicants must have an owner-occupied home in good shape that can pass a fortified home inspection. The homeowner will be responsible for paying for a certified evaluator of the homeowner’s choice to provide an IBHS home review evaluation on the home seeking to be fortified.

Applications are set to open Oct. 1. The online grant application portal will be accessible via www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.