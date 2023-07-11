Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department spent Tuesday (July 11) morning sweeping the abandoned Lindy Boggs Medical Center in Mid City in an effort to crack down on crime, drug use, and blight while developers plan on the next steps for the property.

Police went floor-by-floor making sure no one was living in the building before contractors begin installing steel windows to prevent entry or exit.

Property owner Woodward Design and Build says the windows will prevent break-ins from the ground floor, which is something the Mid City Neighborhood Association has been asking for.

The group says the property has been a nuisance since its abandonment after Hurricane Katrina, and they are ready to see the developer bring new life to the area.

The owners say they’ve hit financial roadblocks trying to transform the hospital into a retirement facility.

City leaders say demolishing the facility may be an option if work can’t be done.

“Demolition is never off the table,” Councilwoman Lesli Harris said. “I do think we need to allow these folks a chance to get this property back in commerce, which I think is what everybody really wants and is the best use for the property.”

The Director of Code Enforcement says the department will be enforcing new blight rules passed by the city council that take effect Aug. 1, which could lead to fines, loss of licenses, and potential jail time for property owners.

