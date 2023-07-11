BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department spent Tuesday (July 11) morning sweeping the abandoned Lindy Boggs Medical Center in Mid City in an effort to crack down on crime, drug use, and blight while developers plan on the next steps for the property.

Police went floor-by-floor making sure no one was living in the building before contractors begin installing steel windows to prevent entry or exit.

Property owner Woodward Design and Build says the windows will prevent break-ins from the ground floor, which is something the Mid City Neighborhood Association has been asking for.

The group says the property has been a nuisance since its abandonment after Hurricane Katrina, and they are ready to see the developer bring new life to the area.

The owners say they’ve hit financial roadblocks trying to transform the hospital into a retirement facility.

City leaders say demolishing the facility may be an option if work can’t be done.

“Demolition is never off the table,” Councilwoman Lesli Harris said. “I do think we need to allow these folks a chance to get this property back in commerce, which I think is what everybody really wants and is the best use for the property.”

The Director of Code Enforcement says the department will be enforcing new blight rules passed by the city council that take effect Aug. 1, which could lead to fines, loss of licenses, and potential jail time for property owners.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
Deputies arrested Justin Pritchard, 34, after a four-hour standoff in St. Bernard. He is...
St. Bernard authorities arrest man who allegedly shot teen girl
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

Latest News

Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital
Installation of steel windows begins at abandoned Lindy Boggs hospital
A massive 18-month project to overhaul the I-10 interchange at Menge Avenue started Wednesday....
Massive I-10 road project paves the way for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
New Orleans City Park
City Park selects landscape architecture firm for new Master Plan
City Park selects landscape architecture firm for new Master Plan