Kids were playing in room when gun fired, killing 13-year-old Neesom basketball player, mother says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The family of 13-year-old Dereon Reed says they are devastated and looking for answers about a suspected accidental shooting that claimed their loved one’s life.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday (July 8) in the 1200 block of Willow Street, according to Hammond police.

Authorities have released few details, only that they are investigating it as an accidental shooting that happened inside a home, and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and booked into the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center on one count of negligent homicide.

Reed’s mother, Tanigh Bagent, says she and her daughter were visiting friends over the weekend. A group of kids were in a room when a gunshot was fired. The adults ran into the room to find Reed shot in the head.

A family representative confirmed to Fox 8 that 13-year-old Dereon Reed was a student at Nesom Memorial Middle. (Reed family)

See also: 13-year-old dead in accidental shooting in Hammond; 14-year-old arrested, police say

Bagent says she immediately called 911 and the boy took off running out of the house. She says the boy was also visiting that night and she does not know where the gun came from.

Reed is described as a fun child who loved to love life. She played basketball at Neesom Memorial Middle School.

The school is providing additional resources this week for students and staff mourning her loss.

Reed leaves behind nine younger brothers and sisters.

Good morning Nesom Family, The Nesom School Community was saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. The... Posted by Lucille Nesom Memorial School on Monday, July 10, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.