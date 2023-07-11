Nicondra: Afternoon storms should help with temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve remained mostly dry through the morning with just a few coastal storms. A large storm complex is moving through the Ark-LA-Tex region prompting some strong storms to the northwest. That energy is pushing southeast and should push through our region by late afternoon. Combined with daytime heating and the weakness between our two high pressures we should see much better rain coverage. A few heavy down pours are likely with some isolated areas seeing 1 to 2 inches of rain. Enhanced cloud cover and rain coverage will help moderate afternoon temperatures.

