No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot now $725 million

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No winning ticket drawn Monday means the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $725 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the seventh-highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $725 million paid out in yearly increments or a $366 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $253 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

