NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in early Tuesday (July 11) morning in the Little Woods area.

Police say that when they responded to the scene in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police say they received the initial call around 11:115 p.m.

