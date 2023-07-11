NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in early Tuesday (July 11) morning in the Little Woods area.

Police say that when they responded to the scene in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police say they received the initial call around 11:115 p.m.

