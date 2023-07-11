BBB Accredited Business
Second-year guard Dyson Daniels leading the way for Pelicans Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are now 1-1 in Summer League play after a recent win over the Golden State Warriors.

It’s no surprise that the most experienced player on the roster paved the way for the win.

Dyson Daniels had a double-double against the Dubs in 29 minutes of play.

He put up 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The effort on the glass was what stood out about Daniels’s performance and he said he focused on that heading into the matchup.

“We had a few small lineups out there tonight, so for me, something I do well is rebound,” Daniels said. “I think you know when I’m able to get the rebound and push the pace, we’re able to get transition buckets... and that’s what I’m really good at. So for me, it’s just crashing the glass.”

