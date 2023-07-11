Second-year guard Dyson Daniels leading the way for Pelicans Summer League

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are now 1-1 in Summer League play after a recent win over the Golden State Warriors.

It’s no surprise that the most experienced player on the roster paved the way for the win.

Dyson Daniels had a double-double against the Dubs in 29 minutes of play.

He put up 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The effort on the glass was what stood out about Daniels’s performance and he said he focused on that heading into the matchup.

“We had a few small lineups out there tonight, so for me, something I do well is rebound,” Daniels said. “I think you know when I’m able to get the rebound and push the pace, we’re able to get transition buckets... and that’s what I’m really good at. So for me, it’s just crashing the glass.”

