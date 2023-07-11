Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is excited to announce the return of popular meteorologist and mom, Shelby Latino.

After a two-year break from television to focus on her newborn triplets and two toddlers, Latino is ready for her next challenge: anchoring two new programs on FOX 8 that will be hitting the airwaves in September.

“Eight years ago, I moved home to New Orleans to marry the love of my life and accept my dream job as the morning meteorologist for FOX 8,” said Latino. “Now, as a mom to five little girls, my dream job looks a little different. Once again, FOX 8 has found a way to make those dreams come true!”

Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall. (WVUE)

FOX 8 Morning Edition at 10 a.m.

Latino will return to the air as the anchor of FOX 8 Morning Edition at 10 a.m., an expansion of WVUE’s weekday morning show that starts the day off at 4 a.m. The show is scheduled to air from 10 - 11 a.m.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Shelby back into the FOX 8 newsroom,” said News Director Kristen Palestina. “We’ve missed her dedication and drive as a meteorologist and journalist, but also her fun-loving spirit. In her new role, she’ll be able to deliver our viewers information they want and need, all while balancing the adventure of raising five daughters.”

Fox 8's lifestyle show, NOLA Now (WVUE)

NOLA Now

At 11 a.m., Latino will take the reins of FOX 8′s new 30-minute lifestyle program NOLA Now. The program will consist of live and pre-recorded segments on a wide variety of topics including, cooking, parenting, entertainment, exercise, weather, and science.

“Shelby is the perfect choice to anchor both new shows,” said General Manager Mikel Schaefer. “She is so much more than a meteorologist. She’s first and foremost a mother. She’s a gourmet baker, and to cap it off, she understands just what our viewers need and want.”

