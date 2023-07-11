BBB Accredited Business
Storms help the heat each afternoon

Rain chances remain elevated through Wednesday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The daily round of storms each afternoon has done a good job of cutting down the heat because these would be some really hot days otherwise.

Expect another quick rise in our temperatures today as we wait for the onset of the storm activity. Around lunch we’ll likely experience the hottest part of the day as highs climb into the low to mid 90s. Thereafter, we’re expecting another round of storms to pop across the region. Rain coverage will be widespread with rain chances around 60%. Watch out for the downpours and lightning!

Looking ahead to the middle and end of this week, slowly the rain chances will start to back off. I’m thinking Wednesday brings another widespread round of storms before we see an obvious trend to fewer storms and more heat late week. By Friday into next weekend, highs are likely to be back up near 96-98 with a few storms each afternoon.

In the tropics, a weak low is spinning over the North Atlantic and has a medium chance to organize into a subtropical type storm. It’s of no concern for anyone.

Afternoon Weather for July 10th