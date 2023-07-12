2 arrested in theft of massive steel beams from 504 Golf site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested two suspects accused of stealing over $300,000 in steel beams from the Five Oh Fore Golf site.

Police say on May 20, Sherod Champ and Troy Forest entered the construction site using a semi-tractor trailer truck with a flatbed trailer and a white pickup truck. The thieves allegedly breached the site’s fence and dismantled four utility poles equipped with surveillance cameras, loaded up multiple construction materials including large steel beams onto the trailer, and fled the scene.

The stolen steel was reportedly recovered at the Uptown Recycling salvage yard on S. Claiborne Avenue.

steel recovered (rob masson)

Forest was arrested on July 3 during an investigation into a separate incident. He was re-booked on one count of illegal possession of stolen things.

Champ was taken into custody on July 10 and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of felony theft and illegal possession of stolen things.

