Bruce: Mid July lives up to its name-Summer!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dog days of mid July are here and living up to its name. We start the day with sunny skies, by lunch clouds build and during the afternoon hit and miss storms pop. Some with downpours, lightning and isolated street flooding..

Bruce: The look of summer at least from a rain chance perspective. Late morning and afternoon showers and storms at 40%. Highs 92-95°. It is mid July after all. pic.twitter.com/Gqb06AZb1w — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 12, 2023

A few storms will be heavy providing an inch or more of rain. The later start for clouds and rain will allow temperatures to warm up quickly through the mid-morning with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Showers and clouds should help control temperatures later in the afternoon and into the early evening. Expect about 40% coverage. The trend will continue through the weekend with hot temperatures in the middle 90s and afternoon storms each day.

