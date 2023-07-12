BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Mid July lives up to its name-Summer!

Bruce: July rain chances are right on target
(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dog days of mid July are here and living up to its name. We start the day with sunny skies, by lunch clouds build and during the afternoon hit and miss storms pop. Some with downpours, lightning and isolated street flooding..

A few storms will be heavy providing an inch or more of rain. The later start for clouds and rain will allow temperatures to warm up quickly through the mid-morning with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Showers and clouds should help control temperatures later in the afternoon and into the early evening. Expect about 40% coverage. The trend will continue through the weekend with hot temperatures in the middle 90s and afternoon storms each day.

