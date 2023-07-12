Football, Fútbol, Food: FOX 8 Big 8 preseason rankings release

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: The FOX 8 Big 8 preseason rankings are released, why you should care about the Gold Cup, and Stein’s Deli owner makes brave recovery.

FOOTBALL

The Big 8 rankings start at the top, No. 1, and that’s where John Curtis usually sits. In December, the Patriots took home their 28th state title in program history with a dominating shutout of Brother Martin. In 2023, head coach J.T. Curtis is eyeing history. He needs seven victories to own the national record for head coaching wins in football. Right now, he sits at 615.

The Karr Cougars last won a state title in 2019. But with Brice Brown at the controls, and another dynamic offense, Karr should be in the mix for a state title. No. 2 in our countdown will get tested early with matchups against Warren Easton and St. Aug in week 2 and week 3.

At No. 3, the defending Division I non-select champs, Destrehan. Jai Eugene, Jr. is off to Tulane, but the Wildcats possess a ton of talent that includes LSU commit, Kolaj Cobbins.

The Brother Martin Crusaders made it to a state title game last season for the first time since 1989. With Mark Bonis running the show, the ‘Saders should be back in the Dome again very soon.

St. Aug checks in at No. 5. The Purple Knights can count on D-1 talent all over the field this season. With Zachary and Karr in week 3 and week 4, we’ll find out very fast what Aug is in 2023.

No. 6, the Warren Easton Eagles. The guys on Canal Street also have a roster full of Division 1 recruits. The Eagles and Karr will wage another epic battle in week 2.

Hank Tierney is building something special again at Shaw. The Eagles should be pushing for a run at the Dome in Division II. St. Charles Catholic comes to the West Bank to kickoff the 2023 season.

Speaking of the Comets, they round out our Big 8 at No. 8. Wayne Stein owns back-to-back titles with SCC. With a stacked lineup again in 2023, the Comets could be going for a 3-peat.

FÚTBOL

The United States Men’s National Team is currently participating in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Last month, they won the Concacaf Nations League title with their “A” team. For the Gold Cup, it’s for the most part using their “B” squad.

So the question must be asked, why care if it’s not the biggest stars in American soccer out there.

Well, first of all, they’re representing the U.S.A. Secondly, there’s two starters from the World Cup round of 16 match on this team, and that includes goalie Matt Turner. He stopped two penalty kicks against Canada in the quarterfinals. Speaking of the Canadians, my third point, when national pride is on the line, there’s zero chance anyone from America wants to lose ever.

Yes, it’s not the World Cup it’s the Gold Cup. But, trophies are trophies, and the U.S. is two wins away from another one.

FOOD

Last week, Stein’s Deli owner, Dan Stein, was carjacked in front of his store shortly before 1 a.m. The thieves pistol-whipped Stein, and stole his Toyota 4Runner.

Amazingly, Stein returned to work the very next day with stitches above his eye.

Stein isn’t from New Orleans, but he no doubt possesses the resiliency of a New Orleanian. Knocked down, literally, and he’s back up for more.

He’s one of the good guys in the Crescent City.

By the way, if you haven’t been to Stein’s, do it now. The “Fernando” is one of my favorite sandwiches in the city. It’s imported prosciutto, house-made fresh mozzarella, on ciabatta.

