Former North Shore priest accused of child molestation changes plea to guilty

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Former North Shore priest Patrick Wattigny changed his plea to guilty on two counts of child molestation in a Covington court on Wednesday (July 12).

Wattigny was initially charged in 2020 after a man came forward, revealing that he had been abused as a 15-year-old at St. Luke’s Church in Slidell. Nearly a year ago, another alleged victim emerged, claiming to have been abused by Wattigny as a student at Covington Elementary School.

A plea deal is being negotiated, potentially resulting in a maximum five-year prison sentence.

This story is developing.

