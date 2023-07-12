BBB Accredited Business
Gator feeding is back at the Paragon Casino Resort

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, La. is bringing its Gator Feeding Shows out of retirement starting Saturday, July 15.

Hotel guests, casino visitors, and the general public can enjoy free 30-minute feeding sessions with live alligators in the “Gator Bayou,” located inside the hotel’s atrium.

Gator specialists, Gary Saurage, who has been featured on more than 50 national TV shows will be there to share captivating facts about the gators and Louisiana culture.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take pictures after the show with a snake and a baby alligator.

The shows will run every Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. No registration is required.

