Heat and storms - the story of summer

Rain chances will remain with us each afternoon at least through the weekend
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the song of summer, it’s hot and you’re likely going to notice or hear storms each afternoon.

More heat and storms are expected in the forecast the next several days. Highs will climb to around 94 making it feel hot for a period of time before we get the storms and cool outflow boundaries moving about the area. As that happens, our temps trend down for the second half of the day as that 40% daily rain chance plays out.

No change expected through Friday and honestly, no change is expected through the weekend. It’s impossible to tell one day from another in this pattern. Of course we always have to pay attention to the lightning storms and heavy rains that can pop up fast in summer.

I do see some signs by the middle of next week another heat ridge could position itself close to us. If that happens, expect it to get hotter and likely drier. We’ll see.

Looking out over the tropics I see no concerns for us over the next 7 days. There is a weak low in the North Atlantic but it’s heading out to sea. If it was to achieve a name, it would be Don.

