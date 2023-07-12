Nicondra: Some storms likely through the afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a mostly dry morning afternoon storms are expected through the area. A few storms will be heavy providing an inch or more of rain. The later start for clouds and rain will allow temperatures to warm up quickly through the mid-morning with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Showers and clouds should help control temperatures later in the afternoon and into the early evening. Expect about 40% coverage. The trend will continue through the weekend with hot temperatures in the middle 90s and afternoon storms each day.

