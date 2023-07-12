Saints training camp: What to look for, how to attend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have announced their training camp schedule for 2023, with seven practice dates open to fans.

The practice sessions are free to attend at the Ochsner Sports Performance Facility. Gates will open at 8:15 a.m. and players will hit the field at 9 a.m. each day:

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Monday, July 31

Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5

Sunday, Aug. 6

Thursday, Aug. 10

There is limited space at the training camp session, so fans are asked to reserve tickets online at NewOrleansSaints.com.

The Saints are heading into the 2023 season with high hopes and a revamped roster. Led by their new quarterback, Derek Carr, the Saints are poised to make a push for the playoffs coming out of a weak NFC South division.

One of the key factors working in the Saints’ favor is their schedule. They have the second easiest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents’ 2022 win percentages. Five of the team’s first six games will be against non-playoff teams from 2022, including the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans.

Additionally, the Saints have the benefit of playing three consecutive games at home in Weeks 13-15. This stretch of games against the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants will give the Saints an opportunity to build momentum and solidify their position in the playoff picture.

The team will be featured in two primetime Thursday Night Football games. In Week 7, they face the Jacksonville Jaguars, and in Week 16, the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Saints offense looks promising with the addition of Carr and a talented group of playmakers including Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Michael Thomas, and Chris Olave, uncertainties remain.

Kamara’s availability may be affected after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in connection to a 2022 Las Vegas nightclub attack.

Thomas has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons. As he enters his 30s, question surround his ability to stay healthy and perform at a high level. New Orleans restructured Thomas’ contract this year to include bonuses of $31 million if he makes the roster and another $30 million if he is active for four games in 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, the return of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, along with the presence of Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor, will create competition for the boundary spot.

The most intriguing storyline on the defense is the aging duo of Cam Jordan and Demario Davis. Both players are entering their age-34 season and any decline in their performance would become evident during training camp.

The Saints have not yet announced plans to end training camp in front of a larger crowd at the Caesar’s Superdome of Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.

