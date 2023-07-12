Sen. Kennedy blasts Cantrell’s secrecy in NOPD chief search: ‘Give us their names’

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) -- Sen. John Kennedy took to the U.S. Senate floor Wednesday (July 12) to complain about the lack of transparency in the search for a new police chief in New Orleans and to implore Mayor LaToya Cantrell to release the names of six semi-finalists so the public can assess their backgrounds and fitness for the post.

“Our mayor, as is her right, has decided to handle the selection of a new police chief herself,” the Louisiana Republican said. “She has appointed an outside third-party group to quarterback the selection of a new police chief. That outside third-party group (the International Association of Chiefs of Police) says it has done a nationwide search. It had 33 applicants for police chief, apparently. We don’t know this for a fact. Most of them were not interviewed. Six were.

“And that’s all we know. That’s all we know. It’s one of the most important -- maybe the most important -- selections in municipal government in the last decade in New Orleans, and our mayor has shared nothing else with us. Nothing. Zero. Zilch. Nada.”

Cantrell’s press secretary John Lawson declined two requests from Fox 8 to provide a response to Kennedy’s remarks. Lawson said the mayor “addressed criticism of the ‘lack of transparency in the search process for a new NOPD superintendent during this morning’s press briefing.”

That press briefing concluded hours before Kennedy’s pointed criticism.

Earlier Wednesday, Cantrell admonished reporters for asking the names of those being considered for the city’s top public safety official. She acknowledged that interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork was one of the final six candidates under consideration, but said the media and public did not need to know more beyond that.

“Sometimes, you do a really good job of doing harm to people when they’re stepping up to do a good service for the people and that’s something that I will not get involved in relative to this search,” Cantrell told reporters. “You all will get the names at the right time.”

On the Senate floor of the nation’s Capitol, Kennedy said that position was unacceptable.

“I say to my mayor of New Orleans, with all the respect I can muster: Please, Mayor. Please, Mayor. Please, with sugar on top, call a press conference,” Kennedy said. “Tell us who has applied. Tell us who didn’t make the cut. Tell us why they didn’t make the cut. Tell us the criteria that you and your team used, without an interview, to eliminate them. Tell us who the six remaining semi-finalists are. Give us their names.

“Let us hear from them. Give us time to look at their record. Give us time to ask fair, but tough, questions. Let us make this decision together, because we’re all going to have to live with it.

