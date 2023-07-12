BBB Accredited Business
Southeastern pitcher Andrew Landry drafted by Yankees

A native of Slidell, Louisiana, Landry compiled a 5-12 win-loss record during his Lion career along with a 5.39 ERA in 130.1 innings pitched. Opponents hit .275 off the right-hander who issued 65 walks and struck out exactly 100 batters during his three seasons in Hammond.(SLU Sports info)
By SLU Athletics
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University right-hander Andrew Landry was selected Tuesday by the New York Yankees in the 16th round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

The junior was the 492nd overall pick, becoming the 59th player in program history to be drafted and the third to be selected by professional baseball’s most storied franchise.

A native of Slidell, Louisiana, Landry compiled a 5-12 win-loss record during his Lion career along with a 5.39 ERA in 130.1 innings pitched. Opponents hit .275 off the right-hander who issued 65 walks and struck out exactly 100 batters during his three seasons in Hammond.

He was named Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week on May 9, 2022, after allowing just a single hit on the way to shutting out HCU, 12-0 in seven innings. It was the only complete game of his SLU career.

Landry is the 19th Lion taken in the draft over the last 10 seasons, joining Andro Cutura (2014), Andrew Godbold (2014), Jake Johnson (2015), Kyle Keller (2015), Tate Scioneaux (2015), Jameson Fisher (2016), Kyle Cedotal (2016), Domenick Carlini (2016), Pat Cashman (2016), Mac Sceroler (2016, 2017), Carson Crites (2017), Josh Green (2018), Daniel Wasinger (2018), Drew Avans (2018), Cody Gross (2019), Bryce Tassin (2019) and Will Warren (2021).

