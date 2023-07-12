Tangipahoa school board reverses course, won’t ban students from wearing skirts

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night (July 11) to retreat from an unpopular plan to ban students from wearing skirts in the 2023-24 school year.

The board faced a torrent of opposition to the plan over the past two weeks, with opponents arguing it was a heavy-handed response to a dress code enforcement issue and others saying it infringed upon their religious freedom.

In the end, the board said it would return the plan to a committee for further study, saying that it was unfair to spring the ban upon parents only a month before the school year begins when many school uniforms already have been purchased.

The district’s dress code requires student wearing skirts to do so with a hem that reaches their knee. Board members said school administrators have complained that students have flaunted that requirement, with many wearing skirts far shorter, causing what they said were “distractions” in classrooms and on campuses.

Board members on Tuesday encouraged parents to be more involved in making sure students’ fashion choices comply with district rules and said administrators would have their support for enforcing dress code rules more stringently in the upcoming school year.

