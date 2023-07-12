Transparency concerns over NOPD chief selection process as Cantrell confirms interim supt. one of six semi-finalists

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday (July 12) confirmed interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woordfork is one of six semi-finalists in the search for a new police chief.

However, the names of the other candidates have not been released, leading to concerns about transparency from some council members.

Out of 33 candidates, the list has been narrowed down to six semi-finalists.

Mayor Cantrell chose to disclose only one name to the public in her weekly press conference, keeping the identities of the other five candidates under wraps.

“Sometimes you do a really good job of doing harm to people when they’re stepping up to do a good service for the people and that’s something that I will not get involved in relative to this search,” Cantrell fired back at reporters. “You all will get the names at the right time.”

Dr. Robert Collins, a political analyst from Dillard University, says releasing the names of all candidates is considered best practice in such searches.

“Whoever this person is, if they cannot deal with the scrutiny of the press, they’re not qualified for the job. Period,” he said. “This is a leadership position. This is a position where you’re going to be in the public eye.”

“You would release the names of the finalists so that the public knows who is being vetted and so, perhaps, in case the public needs to ask any questions so they know who the field of candidates are.”

The six semi-finalists will undergo a two-day assessment on July 20 and 21. The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the search committee, and a selected group of stakeholders will then further narrow down the list to three candidates.

Ultimately, it will be the mayor’s decision to appoint a new police chief, subject to approval by the city council.

Collins believes that will be problematic.

“I think the council members are going to feel like ‘we weren’t included in this process,” Collins said.

Mayor Cantrell defended the process, noting that Councilman Oliver Thomas is a member of the stakeholder group that narrows the list down to three.

Other council members are already expressing concerns about the transparency of the process. Council Vice President Helena Moreno insists that the council should be involved throughout the entire process to ensure transparency and accountability.

“If there is no transparency around this, the council is not going to be able to say ‘Sure mayor, we’ll go with your pick,’” Moreno said.

