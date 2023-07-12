BBB Accredited Business
Trump to come to Louisiana for fundraiser

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Greg Larose
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (LA Illuminator) - Former President Donald Trump, the heavy favorite to carry Louisiana in the 2024 election, will be back in the state later this month to attend a private fundraiser.

Retired shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger and former banker Joe Canizaro, three-time state co-chairmen for the Trump campaign, are hosting a July 25 event at Canizaro’s home in Metairie, according to an invitation the Louisiana Republican Party sent to members Tuesday. Canizaro also hosted Trump at a soiree for big donors in 2019, when nearly $4 million was raised.

The price of admission to this month’s fundraiser is $23,200 per person or couple. For an additional $3,300, donors can take part in a VIP reception.

Trump received 58% of the vote in Louisiana in both of his runs for president, but a poll conducted earlier this year indicates his support could be waning.

Put Louisiana First, a nonprofit led by prominent Republican business leaders, paid for a survey of Louisiana voters in February. It showed 38% supported Trump in the 2024 presidential race, ahead of 34% for President Joe Biden and 29% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has held a sizable advantage over DeSantis for the Republican nomination in several polls despite a federal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents. The 45th president also faces fraud charges in Manhattan, and a grand jury in Georgia is considering whether to charge Trump for attempting to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 election.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence.

