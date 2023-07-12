Water temperatures in parts of the Gulf of Mexico feel like a hot tub

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are soaring this week.

Forget trying to beat the heat in the Gulf waters - it would feel more like going from a sauna to a hot tub.

The marine heat wave has pushed Gulf temperatures well into the 80s in most areas. The waters around the Florida Peninsula are even warmer in the 90s. A buoy off the coast of Florida even measured a water temperature of 97 degrees Fahrenheit.

Florida SSTs (WVUE)

These areas around the Florida Keys are fairly shallow and many of the measurements are taken at a depth of only a couple of meters. Regardless, Gulf temperatures this hot this early in the year are very abnormal. We typically begin to see this kind of warm water in August and September, during the peak of hurricane season.

There are a few reasons we have been seeing this unseasonably hot water.

Abnormal Sea Surface Temperatures and the Bermuda High

The Bermuda-Azores High is a semi-permanent area of high pressure located over the central Atlantic.

This area of high pressure contributes to the strength of the trade winds, which travel from the coast of Africa across the central Atlantic to the Caribbean. Trade winds are caused by pressure gradients - or differences - across this region, contributed to largely by the strength of the Bermuda High.

Bermuda High (WVUE)

Abnormally warm sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the Atlantic lead to a weakening of the Bermuda High due to the decrease in pressure gradients across the region. Temperatures are inversely related to pressure, so hotter sea surface temperatures lead to lower pressures in the atmosphere above them.

In turn, trade winds weaken with the Bermuda High.

Sea surface temperatures also climb with weakened trade winds. The trade winds contribute to upwelling, or the replacement of warmer surface waters with cool deeper waters. This circulation helps to lower SSTs. When the trade winds weaken, the water at the surface is able to heat to deeper depths.

Record Atlantic SSTs (WVUE)

What Does the Warm Gulf Mean for Hurricane Season?

The abnormally hot Gulf waters could be bad news as we head into the peak of hurricane season next month.

Meteorologists are actively studying the rapid intensification of hurricanes in the Gulf. It’s believed that part of this process is due to the warm waters deep in the Gulf caused by the Loop Current. This is a current of deep waters that brings warm water from the Caribbean up through parts of the Gulf of Mexico and then back out around the tip of Florida.

It is hard to identify the strength of the Loop Current past the springtime, especially when the SSTs are very warm in the Gulf because it is difficult to distinguish deeper temperatures from the surface temperatures. The entire Gulf of Mexico basin though is fairly shallow in comparison to the deeper waters of the Atlantic, which allows it to get warmer faster.

Gulf SSTs (WVUE)

Hurricanes need warm waters of at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit to a depth of 150 feet to be able to strengthen because they churn up the waters on the surface. If there is a thin layer of warm water, it is quickly replaced by cooler water as its churned, resulting in the weakening of the storm.

Storms can also rapidly strengthen if they encounter an eddy of warm water closer to the coast. Warm core eddies form when an area of warm water from an ocean current spins off, like the Loop Current.

The weakening of the Bermuda High also impacts the track of tropical systems in the Atlantic. When they typically are pushed farther south and into the Carribean due to a strong Bermuda High, when the system is weaker it gives tropical cyclones more paths north of the Carribean and out to sea.

We will have to keep an eye on the above-normal SSTs in the Gulf as we head into the peak of the season but there could be another factor helping us out.

Tropical Frequency (WVUE)

El Nino is expected to bring stronger wind shear across the Atlantic by August or September. Vertical wind shear helps to remove the convection or thunderstorms from the center of the tropical system. When this convection is displaced, the warm and moist air that helps sustain a storm is removed from the center.

It’s too soon to tell if we will get a storm in the northern Gulf this year, but it only takes one. Last year we were not included in the cone of uncertainty one time, but our friends in Florida bore the brunt of Category 5 Ian, changing the landscape forever.

Beating the Heat this Week

The warm bathwater of the Gulf may help turn up the heat this week.

We are expecting temperatures to begin to climb with heat advisories already out for parts of our region. Heat index values will be around the 110s through the weekend.

The above-normal Gulf temperatures could contribute to persistent heat, providing little nighttime relief from the hot daytime and feels-like temperatures.

Here are our latest key messages on the heat wave that will impact the South-Central and Southeast U.S. over the next week. pic.twitter.com/ot2ky1C0aI — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 11, 2023

Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 80 degrees, especially in the coastal regions with the water temperatures sitting in the 80s. This will lead to extended periods of heat that can be dangerous. Light winds in the region and oppressive humidity from the Gulf could exacerbate the heat-related impacts.

Record maximum low temperatures are possible across the Gulf Coast through the coming week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.