BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday

A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she’s always wanted for her 97th birthday. (Source: WJAR)
By Sam Read, WJAR
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) – A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she’s always wanted for her 97th birthday – a top-of-the-line John Deere tractor.

While most people at an older age sometimes spend more time in the house or start to slow things down a bit, that couldn’t be further from the truth for Marie Erickson. She likes to take her tractor out for fun.

“I’m on that tractor every day,” Erickson said. “Whether the grass needs cutting or not, I go around and check and when I see it, I cut it.”

Her home sits on a beautiful 2.5 acres of land.

“It keeps me busy,” Erickson said, explaining she doesn’t like to do housework.

Even before her husband died, the 4-foot-8-inch firecracker always had a love of landscaping.

“I had a push mower, but I was a younger girl. I could push that, but now forget it,” Erickson joked.

She saved her money for over a year so she could treat herself to a new John Deere tractor with power steering.

“I said, ‘I think I’m worth it,’” Erickson said. “I’m not going to take the money with me. I’m going to spend it.”

She took a trip to the dealership in Massachusetts in May and bought the tractor in cash.

Some of the salespeople were curious why someone her age wanted a John Deere so Erickson explained that though she doesn’t drive a car anymore, this was the next best thing.

Since the purchase, Erickson has been taking out her tractor for a daily dose of relaxation. As she inches closer to 100, she said it’s been quite the ride and you’re never too old to take out your toys.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Two people were killed Tuesday (July 4) when their vehicle left Isabel Swamp Road and crashed...
Two killed in St. Tammany Parish crash, authorities say
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in scam
FOX 8 Defenders: Northshore grandmother loses thousands in PayPal scam
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
One of the country's oldest craft breweries is closing
Police say thieves in an 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer stole around $300,000 in steel...
2 arrested in theft of massive steel beams from 504 Golf site
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues