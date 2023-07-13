3 arrested in Monroe following months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a minor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Joshua Perry, who the victim met and stayed with before being taken to Baker, was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on July 12.

OPSO issued a traffic stop on the car Perry was driving due to poor window visibility. During the stop, they noticed marijuana in the car, which Perry confessed was his. Deputies said Perry was unlicensed and told them his name was Eric Davis. When transported to Ouachita Correctional Center to be processed, deputies identified Perry from a previous booking photo.

Upon further investigation, deputies revealed Perry had an active warrant for his arrest for trafficking children for sex.

Perry was booked into the OCC on the charges of view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, driver must be licensed, resisting an office, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and trafficking children for sex.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a 15-year-old victim.

OPSO arrested Demartavis Baker on April 11 and Shimedra Hunter on April 29.

OPSO deputies found that a 15-year-old victim was allegedly being trafficked by Hunter and involved in pornography for two years by several individuals, led by Demartavis Baker and Shimedra Hunter.

The victim told deputies she ran away from home when she was 13 and met an individual who she told her age and he said he was ok with that.

The victim stayed with the man for two days when he told her he was taking her to a friend’s house to stay. The victim told OPSO she was taken to Baker’s house to stay. She told Baker her age and that she was a runaway, which he claimed he understood, and allowed her to stay.

The victim told OPSO the first time she met Hunter, she had sex with Hunter and Baker at the same time. The victim said she told Hunter their real age, 13 at the time, and Hunter said she was ok with it. The victim, now 15, told OPSO Hunter would take her to houses for sex where Hunter would steal from the residence. The victim also said she was required to get money from the individuals to pay for food and rent.

Baker was arrested on April 11 on charges of trafficking children for sex and pornography involving juveniles. Hunter was arrested on a charge of trafficking children for sex.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.