‘Another Natty is coming’: LSU’s Angel Reese wins ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Barbie is gracing headlines and social media feeds, once again, after her win at ESPN’s annual ESPY Awards Wednesday night.
LSU’s Angel Reese was crowned Best Breakthrough Athlete.
She won the award over Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who was also nominated in the same category.
During her acceptance speech, Reese thanked her support system including her family and mother, along with her coaches and teammates at LSU.
Before she took her seat, Reese left the audience with a promise, saying “Another Natty is coming, period.”
Touted as one of the best players in the country, Reese, head coach Kim Mulkey, and the LSU women’s basketball team were thrust into a national spotlight when LSU won the 2023 NCAA National Championship game over Iowa, 102-85.
The LSU women’s basketball squad was also nominated for the Best Team category at the 2023 ESPYS.
RELATED LINKS
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.