‘Another Natty is coming’: LSU’s Angel Reese wins ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Barbie is gracing headlines and social media feeds, once again, after her win at ESPN’s annual ESPY Awards Wednesday night.

LSU’s Angel Reese was crowned Best Breakthrough Athlete.

She won the award over Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who was also nominated in the same category.

During her acceptance speech, Reese thanked her support system including her family and mother, along with her coaches and teammates at LSU.

Before she took her seat, Reese left the audience with a promise, saying “Another Natty is coming, period.”

Touted as one of the best players in the country, Reese, head coach Kim Mulkey, and the LSU women’s basketball team were thrust into a national spotlight when LSU won the 2023 NCAA National Championship game over Iowa, 102-85.

The LSU women’s basketball squad was also nominated for the Best Team category at the 2023 ESPYS.

RELATED LINKS
Angel Reese named to Team USA to compete in Mexico this summer
Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship
Record-breaking views in historic National Championship game between LSU and Iowa
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A special ceremony was held at the White House on Friday, May 26, to honor the LSU women's basketball national championship team.
LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.
Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet break down LSU's historic win over Iowa for the National Championship.
The LSU women's basketball team visited the US Capitol on Thursday, May 25, during its trip to Washington D.C. and will tour the White House on Friday.

