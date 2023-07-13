BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Baton Rouge welcomes new professional hockey team

The City of Baton Rouge learned the new name of its professional hockey team Thursday, July 13.
By John Eads
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge learned the new name of its professional hockey team Thursday, July 13.

As a way to honor Louisiana’s unique culture and rich history, officials announced the team’s name is the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

RELATED: Find out Baton Rouge pro hockey team’s new name and logo

A new logo for the team was also unveiled. Take a look at it below:

Baton Rouge Zydeco
Baton Rouge Zydeco(Raising Cane's River Center)

The Zydeco is the first professional team in Baton Rouge since the Kingfish in 2003. That organization moved away after seven years of residency in the Bayou. The franchise struggled with ticket sales and fan interest which forced it to ultimately leave town.

“They had excellent attendance the first year, excellent, and it got worse every year until they were gone,” Barry Soskin said.

Soskin is the owner of the Zydeco and a long-time leader within numerous professional hockey leagues around the United States. The Midwest native is excited to bring a team to Baton Rouge, especially after seeing the turnout for the exhibition games back at the River Center in the winter.

“They averaged a little over 7,000 per game with the last one being sold out and they kept going higher and higher,” Wayne Hodes said.

Hodes is the General Manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center and says the goal is to pack at least 3,000 fans into the barn for each of the 28 Zydeco home games this fall.

For those interested in tickets, visit https://www.brprohockey.com/tickets.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Former Catholic priest Patrick Wattigny
Sentence for clergy abuse raises concerns among advocates and attorneys
Gov. Edwards used his veto pen following the end of legislative session
Gov. Edwards used his his veto pen following the end of legislative session
Advocates question the five year sentence given to North Shore priest
Advocates question the five year sentence given to North Shore priest
Baton Rouge Zydeco
Find out Baton Rouge pro hockey team’s new name and logo
Danielle Ballard
Former LSU women’s basketball star killed in Memphis crash